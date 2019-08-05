Steve J. Schwab

Steve Schwab

The chancellor of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center since 2010, Schwab is also CEO of the statewide UTHSC system spanning four campuses in Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville, and Chattanooga, and oversees all six of the university’s doctoral-degree health science colleges. He is an internationally recognized researcher and author, notably in the fields of chronic renal failure and dialytic therapy, with more than 150 publications and five books. His main honors, among many, include the Distinguished Service Award from the National Kidney Foundation of America and the Clinician-Scientist Award from the American Heart Association.