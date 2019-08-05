Steve Ehrhart

Since 1994, Ehrhart has been executive director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic, one of the oldest annual postseason games in college football. One of the highest-rated telecasts originating from Memphis, the game is broadcast nationally and internationally on ABC or ESPN. The annual economic impact of the game is estimated at between $23 million and $25 million. This year’s game will be played on Tuesday, December 31st (kickoff 2:45 p.m.), between teams from the SEC and Big 12. A captain and quarterback of his football team at Colorado College, he earned a scholarship for law school and went on to represent athletes and coaches in legal practice. He also served as executive director of the USFL, president/GM of the Memphis Showboats, commissioner of the World Basketball League, and president of the Colorado Rockies.