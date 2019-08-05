Stephen Pike

The director of museums for the Memphis Pink Palace Family of Museums, Pike oversees the Memphis Pink Palace Museum, Crew Training International IMAX Theater, Sharpe Planetarium, Lichterman Nature Center, Magevney House, Mallory-Neely House in Victorian Village, and Coon Creek Science Center. In recent years, under his leadership the museum system has added 3D digital capability to its giant screen theater, full-dome video and laser light shows to its planetarium, and completely re-imagined the Pink Palace Mansion, including new exhibits, rental amenities, and a museum app. Pike was formerly executive director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History and assistant director of the Smithsonian National Associates Program in Washington, D.C. He was awarded a doctoral fellowship in English at Temple University.