Scott Brockman

Since 2014, Brockman has strived to improve Memphis air travel as president and CEO of the Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority. His career with the group goes back to 2003, when he arrived in Memphis after working at Tucson, Des Moines, and Sarasota-Bradenton airports. Currently, Brockman is overseeing the Memphis International Airport’s modernization plan to consolidate airline and retail operations in Concourse B. The process also includes cosmetic upgrades and increased retail and dining options. Brockman is an Accredited Airport Executive (AAE) and currently serves as chairman and Southeast Chapter representative of the Association of Accredited Airport Executives Board of Examiners. Honors include receiving the AAAE Distinguished Service Award in 2013 and being named Southeast Chapter AAAE Airport Professional of the Year in 2010 and 2012.