Sally Jones Heinz

Since February 2011, Heinz has acted as president and CEO of the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA), the volunteer-supported agency that provides services to support the independence of vulnerable seniors and families in crisis. MIFA’s high-impact programs touch some 50,000 people in this area annually. Heinz was previously MIFA’s vice president of development. Originally from Memphis and a graduate of Rhodes College, she also holds a master’s degree in American studies from the University of Texas. Heinz has worked as executive director of Memphis Heritage, alumni director at Rhodes College, and director of development at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art until joining MIFA in 2007.