Ruby Bright

Under Bright’s leadership since 2004, the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis has served as a backbone organization in the city, promoting philanthropy, fostering leadership, and supporting program services for women and families. Nationally recognized, WFGM provides the power of place-based, strategic fundraising and grant development for intergenerational impact. Since 1996, WFGM has invested more than $30 million in some 600 programs involving more than 100 local nonprofits. Bright received the 2015 Super Women in Business Award, the 2017 National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women Shining Star Award, and the 2017 Girl Scouts One Smart Cookie Award. She serves on the Memphis Challenge Board of Directors.