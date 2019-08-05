Robert Moody

Conducting the Memphis Symphony Orchestra into a new era, Moody was appointed principal conductor of MSO in 2015 and named music director in 2017. He also serves as music director for the Arizona Musicfest, a post he has held since 2007. An internationally acclaimed conductor, his guest conducting has included the Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Cape Town Philharmonic, Orquesta Filarmonica de Bogota, Spoleto Festival, and Santa Fe Opera. He previously served as resident conductor for the Phoenix Symphony (Arizona), music director of the Portland (Maine) Symphony, and music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony (North Carolina).