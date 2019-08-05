Robert M. Fockler

Bob Fockler

As president of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, Fockler oversees the largest charitable grantmaker in the Mid-South, with grants of more than $147 million last year. Under his direction, the Community Foundation manages 1,100 charitable funds for individuals, families, and organizations throughout the region, with total assets of $480 million. Fockler leads the foundation’s efforts to present community information at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org and to offer GiVE 365, a dollar-a-day giving program. As a volunteer, he formerly led community grantmaking for both the Community Foundation and United Way of the Mid-South. A graduate of Princeton, he serves as immediate past board chair of the Southeastern Council of Foundations and as a board member of Memphis University School.