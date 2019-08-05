Reid Dulberger

Driving economic development is Dulberger’s expertise, which he does as EDGE president/CEO and chief economic development officer for the City of Memphis and for Shelby County Government. EDGE provides and coordinates public resources through ongoing economic activities and projects by providing value to the community and a foundation for economic growth. Since its start in 2011, EDGE has created or retained more than 31,000 jobs and more than $5.1 billion in capital investment through economic development efforts. Its projects have generated more than $600 million in spending with minority- and women-owned businesses. Dulberger developed his skills with the Youngstown/Warren, Ohio, Regional Chamber and the City of Syracuse. His work experience also includes policy analysis for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Energy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University, a master’s degree in public management and policy from Carnegie-Mellon University, and a master’s degree in government from Georgetown University.