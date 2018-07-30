Micah Greenstein

There were many reasons this magazine declared the senior rabbi of Temple Israel “Memphian of the Year” in 2013. As the leader of Tennessee’s oldest and largest synagogue, he was named one of the “Top 50 Most Influential Rabbis in America” by Newsweek, Humanitarian of the Year by the Memphis City Council, and received the President’s Humanitarian Award from Memphis Theological Seminary. President of the Memphis Ministers Association, his board service includes the NAACP National Board of Directors, National Civil Rights Museum, United Way, St. Mary’s Episcopal School, and the Central Conference of American Rabbis. Internationally, he led the city’s first interfaith religious leaders’ mission to Israel and is deeply involved with the Memphis-Harpswell Foundation, which empowers a new generation of female leaders in Cambodia and the developing world to inspire social change.