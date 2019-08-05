Preston Lamm

A true Beale Street veteran known for the revitalization of Beale starting in the 1980s, Lamm is CEO of River City Management, which includes venues such as Rum Boogie Cafe, King’s Palace Cafe, Pig on Beale, as well as Mesquite Chop House (Southaven, Memphis, Germantown, and Oxford), Spindini, and Sleep Out Louie’s. Educated at Mississippi State, he is a former board member of Memphis Tourism, the Memphis Music Commission, and the DeSoto Arts Council. He received the Pioneer Award in 2004 from the Memphis Restaurant Association for his extensive work redeveloping restaurant business on Beale. Lamm was a finalist in 2013 for the CEO of the Year Award from Inside Memphis Business.