Paul Chandler

Germantown loves the arts, and Chandler is the point person for much of the cultural efforts in that community. He’s a department head with the City of Germantown and executive director of the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC), which includes responsibility for much of the entertainment, arts education, fundraising, performing arts, and visual art programs in the city. Currently, Chandler is overseeing construction of The Grove, an outdoor performance venue next to GPAC that will include extensive amenities to offer even more attractions. He’s also spearheading the creation of a public art master plan thanks to a $50,000 grant Germantown won from the National Endowment of the Arts Foundation’s Our Town program. Plus, he serves on the board of directors of Memphis Tourism.