Pat Kerr Tigrett

A beacon of fashion and style around the world, Tigrett is an activist to reckon with on hometown issues as well. An active member of the Memphis in May board, she is a patron of the city’s musical traditions, an entrepreneur, a collector, and a philanthropist, and of late she has been a major voice in the debate over riverfront development. She is the chairman and CEO of Pat Kerr, Inc., a couture design firm, and founder of the Memphis Charitable Foundation, the umbrella organization for the Moonshine Ball, Blues Ball, Jingle Bell Ball, and Nutcracker Ball benefiting Memphis music, children, and the arts. Her designs have been featured in the retail windows of Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Henri Bendel. Her international client list includes royalty (literally). Kensington Palace is featuring the Pat Kerr Royal Collection through 2020 commemorating the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.