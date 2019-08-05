Nik Varty

When it comes to leading and managing large, complex organizations for high-performing multinational corporations, Varty has what it takes. In July 2017, he was named chief executive officer of ServiceMaster, a residential and commercial services company with several brands that visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through its extensive service network of expert professionals. ServiceMaster recently opened its new global service center, One ServiceMaster Center, Downtown. The company moved 1,200 employees from an office park in East Memphis to the former Peabody Place mall. Varty’s experience includes stints at WABCO, Honeywell International, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Since his arrival at ServiceMaster, he’s led an organizational transformation, focused on service, fostering a culture of caring for employees and communities, and delivering on commitments to customers and shareholders.