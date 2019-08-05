Mike Norvell

One of the youngest college football coaches in the country (age 38 in October), Norvell has led the Memphis Tigers to a record of 26-14 over his first three seasons. He led the Tigers to an 8-6 mark in 2018 and won a second straight West Division title in the American Athletic Conference. For the second consecutive season, the Tigers set a season scoring record (601 points). The Tigers have featured first-team AP All-Americans each of the last two years (Anthony Miller and Darrell Henderson). Norvell received a contract extension in February that now runs through the 2023 season.