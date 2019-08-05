Michael Wiggins

When Meri Armour announced her intention to retire in 2018, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital kicked off a national search for her successor with a selection committee featuring professionals from St. Jude and UTHSC, as well as donors and other physicians. The search eventually led to Wiggins, with Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas. Before coming to Memphis, he acted as senior vice president of clinical operations and the Northern market and administrator of Children’s Medical Center Plano, giving him the right qualifications to take over at an institution ranked as one of the country’s best children’s hospitals. Wiggins received his MBA and B.S. degrees from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.