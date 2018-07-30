Michael Ugwueke

Be sure to wish Ugwueke a “Happy Birthday” in 2018; as president and chief executive officer of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, he has spearheaded the hospital system’s 100-year anniversary, founded here in 1918. The native of Nigeria became president and CEO of the six-hospital, 13,000-employee system in January 2017. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Shaw University, a master’s of public health from Emory University, and a doctorate of health administration and leadership from the Medical University of South Carolina. Ugwueke previously served as director of Methodist South and Methodist North, and has served in planning and operational leadership roles in healthcare organizations in Atlanta, Sarasota, Washington, D.C., and the Chicago area. Ugwueke was the 2012 Modern Healthcare Top 25 Minority Executive. A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), he is a member of the ACHE Board of Regents and a member of the National Association of Health Services Executives.