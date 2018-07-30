Michael Rallings

The police director for the City of Memphis was appointed by Mayor Jim Strickland in August 2016 to succeed retiring director Tony Armstrong. Rallings had previously served as interim director, earning plaudits for his calm, measured response to Black Lives Matter street demonstrations in July 2016. A member of the MPD since 1990, he had worked himself up through the ranks. He cooperated with a U.S. Department of Justice review of Memphis police procedures and worked with Strickland to increase pay and benefits for officers in a drive to rebuild the numbers of the MPD force. Rallings took an adamant stand against city council initiatives to liberalize marijuana penalties in 2017, has worked with Mayor Strickland to prioritize new police hires, and has adopted a new policy of overtime for the existing MPD force.