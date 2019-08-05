Michael Detroit

For the nearly three decades he’s lived in Memphis, Detroit has trod the boards of local stages, collecting awards for his acting and singing, in addition to his direction of plays and musicals. Now he plays the role of Playhouse on the Square’s executive producer, overseeing a $2.5 million annual budget with two touring productions and 18 stage shows produced on three stages: Playhouse on the Square, Circuit Playhouse, and TheatreWorks. Thirteen educational outreach programs reach 30,000 children each year. Since 1995, he’s been honing his managerial chops as audition coordinator for the Unified Professional Theatre Auditions, the largest combined audition in the United States for professional year-round theater talent and professional theater companies.