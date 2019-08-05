Mark Sutton

Named chairman of the company in 2014 and CEO in 2015, Sutton has worked at International Paper (IP) throughout his entire career. He first joined IP in 1984 as an electrical engineer with a paper mill in Pineville, Louisiana, later moving to Thilmany, Wisconsin, as mill manager. He then transferred overseas and was named vice president and general manager of European corrugated packaging operations in 2002, where he oversaw operations across seven countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sutton relocated to Memphis in 2005 as vice president of corporate strategic planning, and escalated quickly within the company as senior vice president of global supply chain in 2007, senior vice president of printing and communications paper in 2009, and senior vice president of industrial packaging in 2011.