Lily Bear

A native of East Tennessee, where she grew up roaming the fields when not locked in a trailer, Lily Bear has lived in Memphis since August 2017. She is of noble temperament, sweet disposition, fluffy fur, and unknown breed. Lily is known for romping through the Old Forest at Overton Park and for keeping watch over her cat-brother, Lucky Boots. She arrived in Memphis through Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue. This is Lily’s third appearance in Memphis magazine. Recognized for both her floral and ursine qualities, Lily Bear is barking one of her infrequent barks to make sure you are still paying attention to all these bios.