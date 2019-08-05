Kevin Sharp

The Linda W. and S. Herbert Rhea Director of The Dixon Gallery and Gardens since 2007, Sharp previously served as curator at the Art Institute of Chicago, curator at the Norton Museum of Art in Florida, and director of visual arts at Cedarhurst in Illinois. He grew up in Monett, Missouri, and earned a degree in art history from Central Missouri State University; additional graduate studies were completed at the University of Illinois. Sharp has contributed to more than 25 books on American and French art and organized more than 100 exhibitions. The Dixon showcases important works of art, hosts dozens of education programs, and maintains a 17-acre garden. Dixon has pay-what-you-wish Tuesdays, free Saturday mornings, quarterly Family Days, and a strong commitment to neighborhood and community.