Kevin Kane

The city’s biggest cheerleader is on a perpetual mission to sell Memphis. As president and CEO of Memphis Tourism (formerly the Convention and Visitors Bureau) for 27 years, Kane can cite dollar figures, rankings, crowd flow, ticket buyers, and economic impact to get people to come here. And his reach is far: Memphis Tourism has satellite offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. He’s also president and CEO of the Memphis Management Group, which manages the Memphis Cook Convention Center and the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts. A lifelong Memphian and graduate of Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis, he’s on the boards of Destinations International (executive committee), U.S. Travel Association, International Tennis Hall of Fame (executive committee), Metropolitan Memphis Hotel Lodging Association, Christian Brothers High School Board of Trustees, Tennessee Health Science Center, and the Greater Memphis Chamber Chairman’s Circle.