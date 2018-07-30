Kenneth Robinson

In February 2015, Robinson was named president and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South, serving Shelby County and seven surrounding counties in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. He has served as a volunteer and former board member with the organization for more than 20 years. Robinson had a long tenure as former pastor and CEO of St. Andrew AME Church, where he spearheaded the Circles of Success Learning Academy, one of Tennessee’s first charter schools when it opened in 2003. He is also the former Tennessee Commissioner of Health (2003-07) and advisor to Memphis Mayor A C Wharton and Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.