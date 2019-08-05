Kelly English

A staple in our local restaurant industry for years, English is dedicated to sharing his Louisiana roots and global influences within Memphis’ culinary world. Around a decade ago, he established Restaurant Iris, which boasts a French-Creole fine dining experience and has received many accolades and achievements, continuously topping “Best Restaurant,” “Best Chef,” and “Best Service” lists in local publications, including the Memphis Flyer and Memphis magazine. English has gone on to branch out on his passion with two offshoots. Next door to Restaurant Iris sits its little sister, Second Line, which offers a more casual approach to New Orleans dining with down-home options like po’boys and seafood plates. The newest addition to the Iris family, Iris Etc., caters to special events like weddings and private parties. English has been featured in nationally recognized magazines like Food & Wine, Everyday with Rachel Ray, and Bon Appétit. He is actively involved in the community, supporting organizations like Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.