Keenon McCloy

Keeping our local library relevant as a community space in the digital age as director of the Memphis Public Library and Information Center, McCloy can report that attendance is up more than 45 percent this year. She is responsible for a system that includes 18 locations, has a circulation of almost two million items, and serves more than three million patrons annually with more than 1,000 programs offered, working in partnership with Friends of the Library and the Foundation for the Library. She launched CLOUD901, one of the largest teen spaces in America, which includes a video production lab, recording studio, and 3D design and printing. McCloy previously served as director of the city’s Division of Public Services and Neighborhoods, and before that, was manager of the Sexual Assault Resource Center. She is the founder and executive committee member of Diversity Memphis.