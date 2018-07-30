Justin Timberlake

The acclaimed singer and songwriter, who was born in Memphis and grew up in Millington, has been topping music charts for years, first as a member of ’N SYNC, currently as a solo artist. In the early 1990s he was a cast member of the Mickey Mouse Club. His 2002 album Justified was a multiplatinum solo debut, and the 2006 follow-up, Future Sex/Love Sounds, won two Grammys and was nominated for Album of the Year. Timberlake appeared in the film The Social Network as Napster founder Sean Parker, for which he was nominated along with the ensemble cast for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Other film credits include Runner Runner, Inside Llewyn Davis, Bad Teacher, Black Snake Moan, In Time, and Trouble with the Curve, alongside Clint Eastwood. He is married to actress Jessica Biel, and the two are minority owners of the Memphis Grizzlies. Other interests include ownership of a clothing line, a restaurant in New York City, a record label, and a line of tequila. His third album, The 20/20 Experience, debuted at number one on the charts in March 2013 and won the 2014 “Favorite Album” People’s Choice Award. He composed the soundtrack and supervised music for the 2016 film The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea and performed the single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” during the finale of the 2016 Eurovision contest; that song reached number one in 15 countries. In 2018, Timberlake released his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, and is on his Man of the Woods Tour through January 2019.