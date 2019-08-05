Julien Baker

The Memphis-native songwriter, known for her honest, haunting style, has risen quickly to national prominence. Last year saw the release of Baker’s critically acclaimed EP as one-third of boygenius (not to mention recent team-ups with Matt Berninger, The National, and Jack Antonoff). Her sophomore album, Turn Out the Lights, released by Matador in October 2017, was named one of the year’s best by The New York Times, Pitchfork, The FADER, and others. Recorded at Memphis’ Ardent Studios, Turn Out the Lights followed the success of her debut album, Sprained Ankle, recorded when Baker was 18 and still attending Middle Tennessee State University. She has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS This Morning and has been profiled in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and elsewhere.