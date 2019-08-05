In April 2019, Dean became the Memphis Zoo’s new president and CEO, replacing Chuck Brady, who held that position for 14 years. A Memphis native, Dean earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Memphis and holds an MBA from St. Louis University. He has more than 30 years of experience in leadership positions in the tourism and attractions industry, including Busch Gardens, Sea World, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Visit St. Pete Clearwater. Dean has received the 2017 University of Memphis Distinguished Alumni Award, the 2016 Liseberg Applause Award for Busch Gardens Tampa, and the 2015 Distinguished Business Ambassador Award by Florida Governor Rick Scott.