Jason Wiseman

A graduate of Memphis East High School and the top-ranked 2019 basketball recruit in the country, Wiseman signed to play for the University of Memphis under coach Penny Hardaway. As a junior, Wiseman led East to a state championship, its third straight under then-coach Hardaway. He attended Ensworth School in Nashville as a high school sophomore before moving to Memphis prior to the 2017-18 academic year. He is one of two five-star recruits (along with Precious Achiuwa) joining the Tiger program, giving Memphis the top-ranked incoming class in the country. The seven-footer is expected to enter the NBA draft after one season at the college level.