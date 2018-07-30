Jason Little

Named to his position in 2014, Little is only the fifth person to serve as president and CEO in the long history of the Baptist Memorial Health Care system. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he was the student body president. Under his leadership, Baptist has seen immense growth, with the former 14-hospital system increasing to 21 facilities in the Mid-South. Little’s career at the hospital has spanned over a decade, arriving at Baptist in 2002 after serving as operations administrator at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. His community involvement includes board memberships with the University of Tennessee, Church Health, American Heart Association, Greater Memphis Chamber, New Memphis, and Tennessee Hospital Association.