Jack Soden

When more than 21 million people come to your home (invited, of course), you must be doing something right. Soden has been CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. ever since Priscilla Presley asked him to develop a business plan for Graceland. Since it opened to the public in 1982, the King of Rock-and-Roll’s former estate has evolved into one of the nation’s premier tourist attractions, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe and generating an estimated $200 million annual economic impact in Memphis. In 2016/2017, Graceland undertook the greatest enhancement and expansion in its history, including The Guest House at Graceland (a $92 million resort hotel) and Elvis Presley’s Memphis (a multi-gallery entertainment complex). This year it added the 80,000-square-foot Graceland Exhibition Center. This August will mark the 42nd anniversary of the superstar’s passing, and thousands of visitors are expected to attend the events on August 9-17.