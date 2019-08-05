Jason Wexler

After four seasons as president of business operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, Wexler was promoted to team president by owner Robert Pera in April 2019. Wexler will lead a transition for the local NBA franchise from the “Grit and Grind” era of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley (players who departed in 2019) to a younger roster built around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant (the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft). Wexler joined the Grizzlies in 2013 as chief operating officer after serving as president of the Henry Turley Company, where he oversaw operations for the real-estate development firm. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Columbia Law school.