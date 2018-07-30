J.T. Young

Talk about a position of power — literally. Young was named president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water in 2018, the 11th president to lead the utility, one of the few in the country to provide all three major services to customers. He previously served as general manager of customer service and marketing with Gulf Power Company in Pensacola, Florida. Young holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Florida, a master’s degree from the University of West Florida, and he is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s General Management Program.