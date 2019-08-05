Henry Turley

He is the real-estate renaissance maker in Memphis. With Jack Belz, Turley developed the upscale Harbor Town residential and commercial community on Mud Island, the low- and moderate-income Uptown residential development north of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and South Bluffs, where he, a native Memphian, lives. He is leading revitalization efforts in Jackson, Tennessee, with Healthy Community, along with the $55 million redevelopment of Central Station in the South Main Arts District into a multipurpose complex that includes apartments, upscale hotel, and movie theater. In 2018 Rhodes College presented Turley with a Distinguished Service Medal, citing his “inspired vision.”