Ginnifer Goodwin

Born in Memphis, Goodwin received a B.F.A. in acting from Boston University. She trained with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, then moved to New York and landed small roles on Law & Order and Ed before moving to Los Angeles. She turned heads in 2005 in Mona Lisa Smile, starring Julia Roberts, and portrayed Johnny Cash’s first wife in Walk the Line, filmed in Memphis. Goodwin starred in all five seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO series Big Love. In 2009, she filmed He’s Just Not That Into You, earning a nomination for a “Breakout Movie Actress” People’s Choice Award. She has portrayed Jacqueline Kennedy in the National Geographic Channel-produced TV movie, Killing Kennedy, alongside Rob Lowe, and currently plays Snow White in the ABC TV series Once Upon a Time, earning a People’s Choice Award nomination for “Favorite Dramatic TV Actress” in 2013 and 2014. She voiced the character of Lieutenant Judy Hopps in Disney’s 2016 animated action-comedy feature, Zootopia, which earned her several Kids’ Choice Awards and the Female Focus Award from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, among other honors.