Elizabeth Rouse

As president and CEO of ArtsMemphis, Rouse oversees the Mid-South’s primary arts funder. In 2018, ArtsMemphis awarded $2.4 million to the Memphis arts community, through 160 grants to 75 organizations and artists. During her tenure, ArtsMemphis has invested more than $40 million in the arts in Shelby County. A native of Mobile, Alabama, she graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. Rouse joined ArtsMemphis in 2006 and is a graduate of Leadership Memphis. She’s an active member of Idlewild Presbyterian Church and serves on the Memphis Tourism Board of Directors..