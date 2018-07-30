Dr. Reginald Coopwood

Reginald Coopwood

Other hospitals have been in the news recently with expansions and anniversaries, but Regional One (formerly The Med) remains the primary source of care for much of our city’s population. Coopwood has been president and CEO of Regional One since 2010; he was previously CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority. His work at Regional One Health is complemented by his commitment to the health and well-being of the individuals in our community. He is the Memphis division board chair for the March of Dimes and a board member of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. He also serves on the Tennessee Hospital Association Board of Directors and is a member of the American Hospital Association’s Nomination Committee. Coopwood’s honors for his work in healthcare over the years include being named Inside Memphis Business’ CEO of the Year in 2014 and receiving the Tennessee Hospital Association’s CEO Meritorious Service Award in 2011, the Diversity Champion Award in 2013, and the President’s Award in 2016.