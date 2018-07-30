David Williams

Who leads the leaders? When it comes to preparing executives as well as emerging and grass-roots leaders, Williams, as president and CEO of Leadership Memphis since 2004, is getting the job done. LM has expanded its program portfolio and has graduated 150 program participants annually, and more than 1,500 in his tenure as CEO. It has two action initiatives: Graduate Memphis, which strives to increase post-secondary attainment, and Volunteer Memphis that works to increase volunteerism. He’s a former VP of marketing and community development for St. Joseph Hospital, former board chair for the Memphis Public Library, and former board chair for Playhouse on the Square. He’s a 1998 Healthier Communities Fellow of the American Hospital Association, 1998. He was awarded the 2014 University of Memphis Charles E. Thornton Outstanding Journalism Alumni Award, as well as the 2014 Health Care Impact Leader Award from the Common Table Health Alliance. In 2018, LM earned the Commitment Award from the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence.