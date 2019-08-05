David Porter

He is the original “Soul Man” — the architect of Memphis soul music and Stax Records’ first salaried songwriter in 1963, when he was just 22 years old. Porter’s songs, including “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Coming,” have sold more than 300 million units worldwide. A native Memphian and active community leader, Porter has served on many local boards and commissions, including the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Youth Villages, and the Stax Museum Foundation. In 2012 he opened Consortium MMT (Memphis Music Town), a national music mentorship nonprofit allowing industry veterans to develop young talent in Memphis. Porter was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame along with fellow Memphian, songwriting partner, and lifelong friend Isaac Hayes in 2005. In 2015, he was named by Rolling Stone one of the “100 Greatest Song-writers of All Time” with more than 1,700 songwriting and composing credits.