David Perry

The CEO, president, and director of Indigo AG (formerly Indigo Agriculture), an agriculture technology company, Perry aims to improve the growth of crops using plant microbes. Considered a serial entrepreneur, he has 20 years of experience building and leading life sciences and tech companies, including Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Chemdex, and Ventro Corporation. Currently, in addition to leading Indigo AG, he is co-founder and chairman of digital health startup Better Therapeutics and a board director for human microbiome company Evelo Biosciences. Perry holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the University of Tulsa and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was named the 2000 Entrepreneur of the Year in Northern California by Ernst and Young.