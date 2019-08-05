Darrell Smith

As executive director of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Smith oversees the annual PGA Tour event that brings the world’s finest golfers to TPC Southwind. One of four annual WGC events in the world, the tournament moved to Memphis from Akron, Ohio, in 2019. The total purse for July’s event was $10.25 million (with $1.7 million going to the winner). Memphis joins Shanghai, Mexico City, and Austin, Texas, as host cities of WGC events. Smith previously served as tournament director of the FedEx St. Jude Classic. His career with the local tournament began in 2005, not long after graduating from the University of Tennessee.