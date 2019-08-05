Craig Brewer

Memphis’ most accomplished film director and screenwriter has a knack for finding the right stories, the right talent, and telling tales the right way. Brewer grabbed Hollywood’s attention with Memphis-flavored films The Poor and Hungry, Oscar-winning Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan. His online series $5 Cover was a winner for MTV, and he directed the remake of Footloose and produced the documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. He’s also a writer, director, and co-executive producer on the hit Fox TV show Empire. He’s produced the Memphis-based comedy web series You Look Like for indie studio Gunpowder & Sky. Brewer recently directed Eddie Murphy in the Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, and is again directing Murphy in Coming 2 America.