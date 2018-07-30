Charles "Chuck" Brady

Chuck Brady

Since Brady was named president/CEO in 2003, the Memphis Zoo has been voted among the country’s best for many years and has undergone renovations costing more than $90 million. Brady has taken part in conservation efforts for various species and has served on the boards of the Giant Panda Conservation Foundation and the Jaguar Conservation Fund. He played a key role in negotiations with the Chinese government that brought a pair of giant pandas to the zoo in 2003. The Zambezi River Hippo Camp premiered in 2016, the latest in the zoo’s transformation to more environmentally sound habitats for its animals. In recent years, Brady has been embroiled in controversial parking plans that involve Overton Park’s Greensward.