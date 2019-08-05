Carol Coletta

If city design is an art form, then Coletta is a virtuoso player. In April, she took the job as president and CEO of the nonprofit Memphis River Parks Partnership to forge the way for a bold concept that will develop, manage, and program six miles of riverfront and five park districts along the Mississippi River — perhaps the most cohesive riverfront plan this city’s ever had. She is a former senior fellow in the Kresge Foundation’s American Cities Practice. She leads a $50+ million national collaboration of foundations, local nonprofits, and governments to Reimagine the Civic Commons in five cities, including Memphis. Coletta was vice president of Community and National Initiatives for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, led the start-up of ArtPlace, and was president of CEOs for Cities. She also served as executive director of the Mayors’ Institute on City Design.