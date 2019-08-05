Bryan Jordan

Imagine going to work every day and checking on how your billions are doing. $41.10 billion as of the first quarter of 2019, to be exact. Jordan, the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of First Horizon National Corporation, shepherds financial services offered through First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon’s banking subsidiary has been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Before First Horizon, Jordan was chief financial officer for Regions Financial Corp. and held key positions with First Union Corporation and KPMG. He’s been named Best CEO, mid-cap category, in Institutional Investor magazine’s 2013 All-American Executive Team and CEO of the Year by Inside Memphis Business magazine. He serves on the boards of the American Banker Association, AutoZone, Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and numerous others. His B.A. in finance and accounting is from Catawba College.