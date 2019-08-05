Brett Batterson

As president and CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group, Batterson celebrated the Orpheum’s fourth Tony Award win in June 2018 when he and his colleagues from the Independent Presenters Network co-produced the 10-award-winner The Band’s Visit. The Orpheum currently boasts the highest number of season-ticket holders in its storied history, driven largely by the theater hosting the Tennessee premiere of Hamilton. In 2017, Batterson introduced a new performing-arts camp for children who have experienced the death of a parent, Mending Hearts Camp. He then added a new program for children who stutter, Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis. In January 2018, Batterson was recognized by the North American Performing Arts Managers and Agents as Presenter of the Year for 2017. He founded the Memphis Cultural Coalition, a discussion roundtable composed of the CEOs of leading nonprofit cultural institutions in the Mid-South.