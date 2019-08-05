Beverly Robertson

President of the Greater Memphis Chamber, Robertson is pursuing her vision of forging the city’s strengths into a powerful economic force. She is drawing together collaborators to showcase the city as a destination to come and set up shop as well as a place for existing businesses to stay. She’s establishing partnerships that aim to increase jobs, encourage training, and make the most of the city’s four-R assets: road, river, rail, and runway. She is also principal of TRUST Marketing, bringing more than 30 years in public and community relations, communications, strategic planning, and research. Robertson led the National Civil Rights Museum for more than 17 years, raising $43 million for an expansion of the museum as well as a capital and endowment campaign. In 2010, NCRM received recognition as one of the top 10 national treasures by USA Today.