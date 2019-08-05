Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway

Penny Hardaway

The greatest basketball player in Memphis history is now establishing star credentials as head coach at his alma mater, the University of Memphis. In his first season coaching at the college level, Hardaway led the Tigers to a 22-14 record and the second round of the NIT (the program’s first postseason appearance since 2014). He has secured the top-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2019-20 season, led by five-star talents James Wiseman (from Memphis East High School) and Precious Achiuwa. As a player, Hardaway earned All-America recognition (1992-93) in blue and gray before becoming a four-time All-Star with the NBA’s Orlando Magic. He also won a gold medal as a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team. Hardaway is a member of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame’s Bicentennial Class.