Andrew VanWyngarden

The White Station High School graduate became one of pop music’s breakout stars in 2008 as singer, songwriter, and guitarist for the Brooklyn-based rock duo MGMT. He formed the band at Wesleyan University with classmate Ben Goldwasser. After landing a multi-album deal with Sony/Columbia, the duo released their debut album, Oracular Spectacular, in 2008, scoring international hits with the singles “Time to Pretend,” “Electric Feel,” and “Kids.” Rolling Stone ranked Oracular Spectacular 18th on the top 100 albums of the 2000s. In 2010, MGMT received two Grammy nominations for “Best New Artist” and “Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals” for “Kids.” Congratulations, the band’s second album, was released in April 2010 and reached number one on iTunes in its first week on the charts. In November 2011, MGMT performed a unique, artistic/performance/musical piece at the Guggenheim Museum in New York to celebrate the opening of a Maurizio Cattelan exhibit. The band covered “Future Games” for a 2012 Fleetwood Mac tribute album. MGMT’s self-titled third album was released in September 2013. In 2014, they band released a solo track “I Just Knew” for the surfing film, Spirit of Alaska. In 2018, MGMT released their fourth studio album, Little Dark Age, and VanWyngarden is currently on a world tour promoting the album